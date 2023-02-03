Chris Schurr, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, in a Grand Rapids courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County judge could make a significant decision this morning in the murder case against the former Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya.

The Circuit Court judge may decide whether to throw out the murder charge against Schurr in the shooting death of Lyoya last April.

Judge Christina Elmore is expected to hear arguments from Schurr’s attorneys and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. Schurr is not likely to make an appearance.

Schurr’s defense team argued there was insufficient evidence to send the case to trial. However, Becker said a jury should decide whether Schurr should be convicted of second-degree murder.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. Friday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Legal experts don’t expect the judge to toss the case.

“It would be extremely rare under the vast majority of circumstances,” Lewis Langham, a professor emeritus at WMU-Cooley Law School, told News 8 on Thursday.