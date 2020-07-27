Judge orders arrest after GR riot suspect skips bond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the people charged in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids has violated the terms of her bond, authorities say.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Alexandria Lyons Friday after she failed to show up to a hearing.

The hearing was called as prosecutors tried to revoke Lyons’ bond, saying they found social media images of her holding a gun. That’s a violation of her bond conditions.

Lyons, 22, formerly of Grandville, is accused of livestreaming part of the late May riot live on Facebook and encouraging rioters to smash windows in downtown Grand Rapids, including the windows of the building that houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Lansing-based Michigan Solidarity Bail Fund put up some $200,000 to post bond for Lyons and 10 others facing charges linked to the riot. If Lyons is arrested within a year, the MSBF could file a motion to get back the $40,000 it paid to bail her out.

MSBF describes itself as an “anti-prison, anti-racist and anti-capitalist” organization that opposes the pre-trial cash bail system and says its cash comes from donations.