Judge: No 2nd trial for ex-lawmaker in campaign cash case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a former Michigan lawmaker who was accused of trading votes for campaign money when he was in the House.

The judge says Larry Inman’s constitutional rights would be violated if he faced a second trial on charges of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion.

In 2019, Inman was acquitted of lying to the FBI, but the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the other charges.

Judge Robert Jonker says the jurors didn’t believe Inman was lying about his acts — a “key predicate” underlining the other charges.

Inman says he’s “elated” that the case is over.