Judge dismisses lawsuits over state police diversity policy

Grand Rapids

The Associated Press

Federal Court in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected claims by two white men who said they were the victims of illegal retaliation after objecting to how the Michigan State Police was trying to diversify its workforce.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids dismissed the case Monday.

Michael Caldwell and Robert Hahn filed lawsuits in May 2020. Caldwell, a captain, was demoted and Hahn, an inspector, was fired in March 2020 after the state police determined they improperly interfered in the handling of a transfer request. Both claimed that was only a pretext and they were really singled out for discipline because they spoke out against the agency’s diversity initiatives.

