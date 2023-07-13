Ramon Logan listens as he is resentenced for second-degree murder in a Grand Rapids courtroom on July 13, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County judge has again sentenced a man to a decadeslong prison term for a 2016 murder in Grand Rapids, though he shaved a few years off the minimum.

Judge Mark Trusock on Thursday resentenced Ramon Logan to 31.25 years to 100 years behind bars for second-degree murder, plus a mandatory two years for a weapons conviction. He received credit for a total of 2,089 days served.

Logan was 17 in August 2016 when he shot and killed Kenneth Kirkwood. Authorities say Kirkwood, 39, and a co-worker were renovating a home on College Avenue north of Dickson Street when three people approached them.

“…You hit one of the gentlemen with a gun in the face,” Trusock reminded Logan Thursday. “The other gentleman stepped forward and he was shot and killed. You shot him eight times. And there is no excuse or justification for that under any circumstances. This was clearly a cold-blooded murder.”

Logan was charged in October 2017 and convicted of second-degree murder and the weapons charge in May 2018, though he was acquitted of armed robbery. In July 2018, Logan was sentenced to between 38 and 100 years for murder, plus the two years for the weapons charge.

Logan was granted a resentencing after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that Trusock did not fully articulate the reasons that the sentence exceeded the state’s recommended guidelines.

“While the trial court articulated reasons to support a departure, it is unclear whether the same reasons also justified the extent of the departure,” the court’s ruling read in part. “Accordingly, we vacate defendant’s sentence for second-degree murder and we remand this case to the trial court for it to articulate why the departure was warranted or resentence defendant.”

Seek a maximum sentence of 60 years for her client, Jacqueline McCann of the State Appellate Defender Office told Trusock that Logan has worked hard in prison to better himself. She said he was recently accepted to take college courses and work a job. She emphasized his youth at the time of his crime.

“I’ve seen a progression in him terms of his maturity and coming to understand what it means take someone’s life and the horror of that. He is even more remorseful than the first time he was before you,” McCann said.

Logan apologized, saying he wished he could change what happened.

“I want to start off by saying I’m deeply sorry to the Kirkwood family. I take full responsibility for the role I played in participating in this offense,” he told the judge, reading from a prepared statement. “In 2016, I was an immature, drug-abusing teenager with poor judgment and who made bad decisions. I never thought about my actions or how I could hurt other people. Prison has forced me to face the reality of how big of an impact my choices have on other people. … Because of my choices, a man lost his life and our families were forever impacted.”

He said he wants to do better, be there for his family, including his daughter, and work a job to contribute to society.

“This is not how I want to live my life. I want to be the good person that I know that I am and change the cycle of incarceration in my family. I have been taking my time seriously and trying to do everything I can to mature and grow,” he said.

No one from Kirkwood’s family addressed the court.

Trusock acknowledged expert testimony about juveniles’ ability to make reasoned decisions that he has heard as he resentences so-called juvenile lifers in the wake of U.S. and Michigan supreme court rulings. But he could not get over Logan’s apparent lack of remorse after the killing, saying he bragged about it and seemed proud.

“None of (the state) guidelines take into account lack of remorse, bragging about the offense afterwards, or the cold-blooded nature of the crime, and even that is stated by the Court of Appeals judges,” Trusock said.

Logan listened impassively. His family members, who were sitting behind him the gallery, walked out of the courtroom as the sentence was read.