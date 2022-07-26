GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For burn survivors, the transition from the hospital to home can be difficult.

Many times, patients feel overwhelmed continuing the healing process on their own and have nowhere to turn.

Spectrum Health is one of six burn centers in the country taking part in the pilot program called the ‘Journey Forward Kit’ from the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors. The kit includes special products that burn survivors need, from lotions and creams to bedding. It also provides local and national resources and community connections.

The Journey Forward Kit came about after extensive interviews with hundreds of burn survivors, who said they didn’t have the knowledge or resources when they left the hospital.

For more information, go to phoenix-society.org.

