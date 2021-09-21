Johnny Agar was inspired to write ‘The Impossible Mile’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Johnny Agar already inspired the West Michigan community by becoming an Iron Man athlete while living with cerebral palsy. He competed in the endurance race alongside his father, who pushed him to the final mile, where he walked across the finish line to victory.

Agar is back with “The Impossible Mile: The Power In Living Life One Step at a Time,” a book he co-wrote with his mom Becki Agar.

Agar, who is from Rockford, said the community support he has received helped inspire him to share his story.

“It really gave me a lot of courage because, you know, in my mind, I’m just doing it because I love doing it and I love helping people, but when you can visibly see people saying to you ‘this helped me to overcome my addiction, this helped me to lose weight,’ whatever the case may be, it really gives you a sense of OK, this is why I’m doing this, this is why I need to continue doing this. The community has really embraced my life message and I think that’s really been encouragement for me and mom to writing the book,” Agar said.

The book is available in bookstores now.