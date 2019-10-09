John Ball Zoo’s Yaki the saki monkey dead at 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its white-faced saki monkeys.

The zoo announced Wednesday that Yaki died last week. He was 25 years old — four years older than the median life expectancy for male saki moneys in captivity, according to the zoo.

“Yaki was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will be greatly missed by all of us,” John Ball Zoo stated in a Facebook post.

Yaki made headlines in 2017 when he surprised zoo workers by fathering another baby. John Ball Zoo was not optimistic Yaki would have a baby with his mate Helen because they were well past the average life span of saki monkeys.

Yaki was born at Nashville Zoo but moved to John Ball Zoo in 1996, where he met Helen. John Ball Zoo says the pair had seven children and three grandchildren as part of the saki monkey species survival plan.

