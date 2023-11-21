GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo has announced the names of its two red panda cubs given to them by the community.

The names that received the most votes were Dawa — meaning “moon” for the male cub — and Nima, meaning “sun” for the female cub, according to a news release.

The zoo said the names were submitted by members of the Bhutanese and Nepali refugee communities in West Michigan. These communities are from the Himalayan region, where red pandas are found.

The two cubs have recently moved into their outdoor habitat.

“We are thrilled to introduce Dawa and Nima and are so excited to watch them grow and thrive at John Ball Zoo,” Rhiannon Mulligan, John Ball Zoo education manager, said in a news release. “We are also proud that the names of these cubs reflect the places and cultures where red pandas come from, which helps spread awareness about the wildlife and wild places we can continue preserving around the world.”