GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are just two more weekends left this year before John Ball Zoo closes for its winter break.

The last day of the season is Nov. 20, and the zoo won’t reopen until spring. But if you’re going in the next few weeks, be sure to check out some cold-weather-friendly exhibits.

“One of the things I like to highlight are some of the animals that prefer colder weather, so our snow leopard, our North American porcupines, the red pandas and tigers — they’re from regions that typically get as cold as a Michigan winter so they’re more active,” said Nick Milbratz with JBZ Education Department.

He also suggested indoor exhibits like the aquarium, Natural Treasures building and chimpanzees. The zoo staff will be preparing for some new animal habitats during the winter.

During the off-season, the JBZ will be open for guided tours. You can also participate in red panda training or feeding the pandas.

“We are closed during the winter so doing some of those behind-the-scenes, or guided tours, are an amazing way to experience the zoo in a different setting,” said Milbratz.