GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The John Ball Zoo has announced an exciting new addition. Red pandas Wasabi and Wyatt have welcomed a second litter of cubs.

The zoo posted a video to social media on Friday morning to make the announcement that the two cubs were born on Tuesday. The hidden camera footage shows Wasabi grooming and caring for her newborns.

“The expert animal care staff is closely monitoring Wasabi and her babies via video cameras. They are consistently ensuring that the cubs receive the best possible care in their early stages of life,” the zoo said in its post.

For now, Wasabi and the cubs are being held in a “cozy maternity den.” The cubs will get to gradually explore their habitat and become more independent in the new few months.

John Ball Zoo officials did not give a date for when the cubs will be let out for public viewing but did promise to “keep you updated as much as possible on the cuteness.”

Red pandas are considered endangered. There are believed to be fewer than 2,500 adults in the wild, with the population decline blamed on the destruction of the bamboo forests where they live in the Himalayan Mountains.

Wyatt was born at the Bronx Zoo in 2012 and moved to the John Ball Zoo in 2017. Wasabi was born in 2017 at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska. She was transferred to John Ball Zoo as part of a breeding program in 2019.

The two had their first litter in 2020, giving birth to three cubs. Those babies — Rose, Ruby and Willow — were moved to a zoo in Tennessee as part of the red panda’s “Species Survival Plan.” Wyatt fathered two cubs with a different mate at a different zoo before coming to John Ball Zoo in 2017.