John Ball Zoo warns donors of data breach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo says some of its donors’ information may have been stolen in a ransomware attach on a third-party company.

In a Thursday letter to donors, the Grand Rapids Zoo said no personal or financial information was stolen but that the hackers might have donors’ names, contact information and details about their donations to the zoo.

The attack was on cloud software provider Blackbaud out of South Carolina, the zoo says, and happened between Feb. 7 and May 20. Sensitive information like bank account information was encrypted, the company says, and the attack never reached it.

The zoo warned donors to keep an eye out to make sure their information wasn’t being misused. If they do notice something, they should report it to authorities.