John Ball Zoo transforms into Wizarding Weekends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — All magic lovers can head to John Ball Zoo starting Saturday for the zoo’s Wizarding Weekends.

Visitors will be able to visit the Forbidden Forest, go into the Nocturnal Alley, and even might be able to spot a fantastical beast.

The Wizarding Weekends take place Sep. 11, 12, 18 and 19.

At night, the zoo will transform into IllumiZoo, showcasing different lights and sounds to enjoy.

Costumes are highly encouraged. Organizers say they hope everyone brings out their inner witch or wizard.

“The zoo is all about families and both of these events are that,” said Darci David, the marketing manager for John Ball Zoo. “You can come during the day with the kiddos and just enjoy a day, even if you don’t have a wizarding robe or a wand, you can still come a really experience a new way to experience the zoo.”

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the magical event and it’s recommended that you buy your tickets in advance.

More information can be found online.