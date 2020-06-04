John Ball Zoo to open to members Friday, all guests Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids said it will be opening to members Friday.

Members will be able to visit the zoo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday then all guests will be allowed on Monday.

All guests must reserve a ticket for a specific 30-minute time period to enter the zoo. Details on how to reserve your ticket can be found online.

The zoo also noted the additional health and safety protocols that will be in place to keep staff and visitors safe. Those include more frequent sanitization procedures, additional handwashing stations and closures of some guest spaces.

Guests are asked to wear masks, but it’s not required. Visitors should also maintain a distance of 6 feet from other guests.

Anyone with questions can call the zoo’s guest services department at 616.336.4300.