John Ball Zoo to open on March 27

An undated photo of a red panda at John Ball Zoo. (Courtesy John Ball Zoo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids announced Tuesday that it will be opening for the 2021 season on March 27.

The zoo noted all guests 5 and older will be required to wear a mask at all times but can remove their mask temporarily to eat or drink.

Tickets go on sale Friday for opening day through April 11. It’s recommended that guests reserve an online timed-entry ticket due to limited guest capacity.

Spring hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.