John Ball Zoo to get rid of plastic bottles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Plastic bottles will be a thing of the past at John Ball Zoo beginning this year.

In a release Monday, John Ball Zoo announced they will no longer have plastic beverage bottles for purchase in the zoo. Plastic bottles will be replaced by aluminum cans, fountain drinks and boxed water.

It’s the zoo’s latest move to promote conservation of wildlife and natural environment. John Ball Zoo has already switched from plastic utensils to compostable items, including straws, forks, spoons, knives, cups and napkins.

John Ball Zoo opens for the season on Friday, April 3.

Online:

John Ball Zoo