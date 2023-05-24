GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ John Ball Zoo will hold a Summer Spectacular celebration in June in lieu of a ribbon-cutting for its new pygmy hippo habitat, according to a Wednesday email.

The ribbon-cutting had been scheduled for May 30.

Last week, a pygmy hippo attacked and killed a male sitatunga — a type of antelope — named Chopper. The two were supposed to share a habitat. But during a controlled introduction, the hippo attacked Chopper, who eventually died.

Now, Summer Spectacular will run from June 2 to June 4. It will include live music and special activities, according to the zoo’s website.

John Ball Zoo will also host a HippoPalooza event in July. More details will be released soon.