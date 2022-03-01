John Ball Zoo taking precautions against bird flu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo has quarantined all of its birds in response to the rise of bird flu cases in Michigan.

On Tuesday of last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories were alerted that the Avian Influenza was detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds in Kalamazoo.

So, John Ball Zoo is taking precautions by activating its Emergency Disease Plan. The zoo has temporarily closed all its walk-through bird cages and placed all birds in quarantine.

The strain that was detected was found to be a Highly Pathogenic influenza, which can be very contagious and cause severe disease and often death. Birds like chickens and turkeys can be particularly susceptible, the zoo said.

So far, John Ball Zoo has not reported that any birds at their facilities are sick.