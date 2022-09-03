GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for something fun to do over Labor Day weekend, the John Ball Zoo has one last chance to see its koalas during Koalapalozaa.

The zoo will be saying farewell to Noorundi and Lluka, two male koalas that have been visiting the John Ball Zoo since May. The pair have been on loan from San Diego Zoo, as part of the San Diego Zoo’s Koala Education and Conversation program. The program generates funding to support research ranging from habitat mapping to studying koala biology.

The event will be held Saturday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Koalapalooza will also feature a steel drum band, live music, face painting, daily cookouts, and more.

The cost of the event is included in admission costs and is free to members.