John Ball Zoo reopens for 2021 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring is here, and that means it’s time for the zoo to reopen.

John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids opened on Saturday for the first day of its 2021 season.

This year, there are several new additions, including displays of animals made of Lego brick and new exhibits like the three red pandas that were born in summer 2020.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

All guests 5 years old and up are required to wear a mask and time-restricted entry tickets are currently available online.

“We’ve been pretty prepared. So, we’re just excited. There’s always a lot of hustle and bustle to get everything looking in tip-top shape for opening day weekend, and we’re ready to do that.” Said John Ball Zoo education manager Rhiannon Mulligan.

Tickets can still be purchased at the gate, but because they’re time-restricted, guest may have to wait for their entrance window to open. For more details or to purchase tickets, visit jbzoo.org.