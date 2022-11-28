GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo is encouraging anyone who is passionate about wildlife to take part in what’s known as ‘Giving Zoo Day.’

The zoo, which is currently closed to visitors for the season, is one of dozens of zoos and aquariums across the world participating in the annual event.

It coincides with Giving Tuesday, a day for giving to causes and nonprofit organizations. Officials at John Ball Zoo say donations this year will support wildlife conservation and other needs at the zoo.

That includes an exhibit featuring howler monkeys.

A howler monkey at John Ball Zoo. (Courtesy John Ball Zoo)

“The howler monkey is a species that’s native to Costa Rica, and it’s one of the endangered monkey species that we have housed here at John Ball Zoo,” Kelli Smith, the chief development and engagement officer for John Ball Zo, said. “Part of our mission is to protect wildlife and wild places and in doing that, we create a space here, so that we can not only care for that species but ensure that they are here for future generations.”

Smith said the zoo’s goal is to raise $25,000 to support the howler monkeys and other animals at the zoo. She said every bit helps.

Giving Zoo Day goes from midnight on Monday to midnight on Tuesday. Donations to the zoo can be made through John Ball Zoo’s website.