GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo will officially open for the season on Friday.

“We’re really excited for the zoo to open this season. When we get to open our gates again and welcome the community back to engage with wildlife and conservation in our community and at the zoo,” said Andy McIntyre, chief operating officer at John Ball Zoo.

There are new things people can expect for this season. The zoo will have a new exhibit called Washed Ashore.

It will feature 16 different giant sea life sculptures made of marine debris from the coast of the Pacific. The exhibit will allow guests to connect conservation and art.

“This is really stunning art and art that causes you to reflect and think how you can change your life to better impact wildlife and the environment,” McIntyre said.

The zoo is looking to add more volunteers and hire seasonal workers. Seasonal positions include jobs in food & beverage, retail, admissions & experiences, and education.

This excludes year-round positions and the seasonal conservation field tech, seasonal ambassador animal specialist and seasonal habitat hero positions.

The zoo is holding virtual open interviews between 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can sign up for a time here.