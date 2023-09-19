GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo is offering free educational programming for Kent County students this fall.

A variety of programs will focus on conservation efforts for wildlife and habitats.

“These are one-of-a-kind, hands-on educational experiences that can’t be found in books, on TV or online and we’re proud to offer them to our community,” Rhiannon Mulligan, the education manager, said in a statement.

The programs include ones designed for various age groups K-12. Officials said roughly 15,000 students visited the zoo during the last school year.

School districts outside of Kent County can still participate in the programs for $5 per student. Chaperones will be given free admission.

Schools and districts can now sign up for the programming. Click here for more details.