GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo has been open for less than a week and have many programs planned for spring break.

For kids who are animal enthusiasts, the zoo’s educational programs provide an opportunity to learn even more about their favorite topic.

“We have quite a bit,” said Nick Milbratz, John Ball Zoo’s education coordinator.

Sprout programs for 3- and 4-year-olds, camps through fifth grade and other activities are going on at the zoo this summer.

“We have lots of fun things happening throughout the day and some fun programs, additional programs like our bear encounter where you get to help hide their food in their habitat and then watch them forage for it first thing in the morning. We have some guided tours that you can also take part in,” said Milbratz.

Some of those tours include Fantastic Felines where you learn about cat species and Animal Detectives where you learn about adaptations and deducing things about animals based on behavior.

“Most of our camps are full right now, it’s the 3- and 4-year-old programs that are available currently,” said Milbratz.

To sign up, visit John Ball Zoo’s website.

But the fun doesn’t stop in the summer.

“Some of those programs are year-round. When winter comes back, even though it doesn’t seem like it’s left yet, we have our Winter in the Woods program, we have red panda encounters, guided tours, twilight tours, which is a late-night tour through the zoo that highlight the animals that are more active at night, when the zoo typically isn’t open,” said Milbratz.