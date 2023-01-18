GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo is teaming up with Meijer Gardens for a fun event for kids this weekend.

“Animal Adventures: Surviving in the Wild!” is happening Saturday and Sunday at Meijer Gardens.

The zoo says the program will allow children and families to explore the survival techniques of creatures such as snakes, rates, chinchillas and tarantulas.

It will involve live animal presentations, listening to animal stories and having some fun interacting with the creatures.

“This is a really awesome event for families, not only just because it’s in the winter and you may be getting a little cabin fever and needing something fun and interesting to do with your little one, but it’s a really cool opportunity where they can explore their adventurous side and artistic side and get to meet some animals up close,” Meghan Burkhart, the John Ball Zoo education coordinator, said. “The zoo is not open in the winter time too, so this is a way that we can connect with our community even when the zoo is closed.”

The Animal Adventures program is ideal for children ages 3 to 6, but all ages are welcome.

It’s $8 for John Ball Zoo members and $13 for non-members. Participants are asked to pre-register online.