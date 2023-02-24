GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you love wildlife and wild places, leaders at John Ball Zoo say they have the job for you.

The zoo is hosting a hiring event this weekend for several different seasonal positions at zoo. The jobs include roles on the animal care team, admissions, and in the food and beverage area. We talked to a spokesperson at the zoo about what makes it such a great place to work.

“One, it’s the zoo! You can’t go wrong with that,” said Lisa Zimmerman with John Ball Zoo human resources. “With all the different animals and fun things to see as well as the amazing perks that we offer for our seasonals, which include a membership for anyone who wants to come, discounts throughout the zoo, free lunches.”

She said the zoo also has scholarship opportunities, flexible scheduling, food and gift shop deals and bus passes.

“We also have seasonal nights, where we allow the seasonals to come and enjoy the zoo at night, which is really awesome too. A different experience,” said Zimmerman.

This weekend’s hiring event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the zoo. For more information, visit John Ball Zoo’s website.