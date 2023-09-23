GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo held an event Saturday to get guests of all ages excited about education.

The zoo held its first-ever STEAM day with experiences in each aspect of science, technology, engineering, art and math. Schools and organizations came to the zoo throughout the day to get hands-on activities and learn more about the zoo’s conservation work, its veterinarians and animal keepers and its education programs.

There were multiple booths and performances including a jazz band and poster boards made by students.

Megan Burkhart, the assistant manager of school and youth programs for the zoo, said the event was a great way for everyone to learn more about the rising STEAM industry and get kids involved at an early age.

“You can’t have conservation without steam. So this is a really cool way for our community to learn about science and technology and how we can use that to conserve wildlife,” Burkhart said. “It’s really important to get students especially exposed to all of these different industries because there’s so much opportunity for them in terms of careers in the future.”

The zoo hopes to have this day again next year. The event went from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.