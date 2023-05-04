GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo’s largest fundraiser of the year will be held June 9 and you can be a part of it.

RendeZoo will be hosted at the zoo from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with proceeds going to educating visitors and helping endangered species in the wild.

“RendeZoo is a fun opportunity to help support John Ball Zoo and the important work it does to educate the community, care for its animals and protect wildlife and wild places,” Kelsea Wierenga, the development events manager at John Ball Zoo, said in a statement. “We encourage our community to join us for this exciting evening. The work we do at the Zoo relies on your philanthropic support.”

Tickets can be bought for the fundraiser for $150 per person. That ticket will include two complimentary drinks and dinner at Donkey Taqueria. There will be live music courtesy of Mac Daddy and both a silent and a live auction.

You can purchase your tickets at the zoo in person or by clicking here.