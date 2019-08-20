John Ball Zoo guests evacuated, animals moved amid gas leak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo visitors and some animals have been evacuated as utility crews work to cap a gas leak nearby.

Zoo officials say construction crews were working outside the front gate just south of the zoo gift shop when they hit a natural gas line around 1:30 p.m.

A photo of crews at John Ball Zoo after a gas leak on Aug. 20, 2019.

The zoo says the Grand Rapids Fire Department evacuated the nearly 1,000 guests that were at the zoo at the time. Some animals were also moved to holding facilities as a precaution, but all creatures are OK.

Grand Rapids police and firefighters are at the scene as DTE crews work to repair the break. The gas has been shut off at the site.

A John Ball Zoo spokesperson says the zoo will reopen with limited concessions as soon as the leak has been capped and the utility company gives the all-clear, which is expected around 2:45 p.m. Admission will be free to everyone until the zoo closes at 6 p.m.

The zoo says it will give admission vouchers to those who were evacuated.