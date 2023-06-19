GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The animal care team at John Ball Zoo has announced it has euthanized one of its Amur tigers.

Nika was an 18-year-old female who moved to John Ball Zoo in 2014. Nika has been dealing with arthritis and recent examinations showed that her quality of life was falling drastically.

“While treatments initially helped keep Nika comfortable, she showed signs of significant aging and decline in recent weeks,” the team said in a Facebook post. “After a full examination by veterinary staff on June 8, the team evaluated her overall quality of life and made the difficult decision to euthanize Nika.”

Nika was born at Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut in 2005 and was raised there until she moved to Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo in 2009. Taking part in a “Species Survival Plan” breeding program, she gave birth to four cubs while at Potter Park Zoo.

“We were lucky enough to have Nika come to John Ball Zoo, where she has been loved by zoo guests and her caretakers ever since,” the Zoo said in a statement. “Nika served as a wonderful ambassador for her species, and she is going to be dearly missed by everyone who cared for her.”

Amur tigers are still considered critically endangered. There are an estimated 350-450 Amur tigers remaining in the wild. That number is up from less than 50 wild Amur tigers in the 1940s, according to the Wildcats Conservation Alliance.

Amur tigers typically live between 10 and 15 years in the wild, but in captivity have been known to reach 20 years old.