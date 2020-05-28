John Ball Zoo delays reopening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids will not be reopening this weekend like it hoped, the zoo announced Thursday.

John Ball Zoo hoped to reopen on Friday to members and Saturday to the general public but decided it’s best to remain closed after seeking input from state and local officials.

In the meantime, John Ball Zoo says it will continue to provide Zoo Insider videos along with other fun and educational information on its website and social media channels.

When the zoo does reopen, it plans to limit the number of guests, close indoor facilities, add hand washing stations and enhance cleaning protocols for the safety of guests, employees and animals.

Also upon reopening, new features will be introduced at the zoo.

Those who wish to participate in John Ball Zoo’s matching gift campaign can visit its website.

Information on renewing or purchasing memberships and planning future trips can also be found online.