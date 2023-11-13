GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo has announced that it will be closing for the season on Nov. 19.

This season, the zoo says it saw record attendance. It also debuted new animals like the pygmy hippos, white storks and black swans and welcomed the birth of red panda cubs and an eastern mountain bongo.

“It’s been an incredibly exciting season at John Ball Zoo, and we thank every guest for visiting, making memories here and contributing to the conservation of wildlife and wild places,” Andy McIntyre, chief operating officer at John Ball Zoo, said in a release. “While we are closed to the public, our staff remains dedicated to providing the best possible care to all our animals, planning engaging educational opportunities and being actively involved in wildlife conservation locally and around the world. We look forward to an amazing 2024 season.”

For the last week of the 2023 season, the zoo will be selling tickets for 50% off to celebrate Gratitude Month.

Once it closes for the season, the zoo will continue to offer behind-the-scenes experiences and private guided tours.

The zoo plans to reopen for the 2024 season on March 22.