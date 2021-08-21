John Ball Zoo Canada lynx Norrie dies after cancer battle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Norrie, a 4-year-old Canada lynx at John Ball Zoo, has died.

The zoo’s female Canada lynx was euthanized after a battle with cancer, the zoo said in a release.

The zoo said she was diagnosed with cancer in April, after a mass was found in her spleen. The zoo’s veterinarian and the Blue Pearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital worked to treat her to remove the cancer.

Though she initially responded well to the treatment, eventually the veterinarian found the cancer was not responding to the treatment, the zoo said. After considering options and evaluating Norrie’s quality of life, the decision was made to humanly euthanize her.

Norrie was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoological Park. She came to John Ball Zoo in February of 2018 and was the zoo’s first Canada lynx.

A photo of Norrie with another Canada lynx. (courtesy John Ball Zoo)

Norrie gave birth to a Canada lynx kitten in May of 2020, after her and Thor were selected to breed as part of the Canada lynx Species Survival Plan. The zoo said she was a “phenomenal first-time mother.”

“She had a very distinct personality, certain keepers that she favored, and was a wonderful ambassador for the Canada lynx species,” the zoo said in a release. “Please keep those who cared for and worked closely with Norrie in your thoughts.”