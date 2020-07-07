John Ball Zoo, Brewery Vivant partner for new summer brew

An image of the new JBZ beer through a collaboration with John Ball Zoo and Brewery Vivant. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo and Brewery Vivant have teamed up to create a new “zoo brew” this summer.

The new beer, JBZ, is being released Thursday on draft at John Ball Zoo and at Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids.

The beer will later be packaged in 16-ounce cans for takeout at both locations later this summer. An online ordering option will also be available at a later time.

“When thinking about what kind of beer we wanted to make for this collaboration, our minds went immediately to a smooth drinking lager,” Vivant Brewery Creative Director Jon Ward said. “It’s a crisp and easy-drinking summer beer with aromas of swaying pine trees, pineapple and refreshing citrus.”

The companies say their partnership highlights sustainability and conservation, which are values for them both.

“Together, we hope this partnership brings greater awareness not only to the importance of water quality for wildlife but also for the community,” John Ball Zoo CEO Peter D’Arienzo said.

On Thursday at 10 a.m., the new beer is being introduced during a tasting. Those wishing to attend need to mention JBZ at the gate to be let in.

Brewery Vivant says it plans to donate profits from JBZ to water conservation and sustainability efforts.