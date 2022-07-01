GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo has announced the newest member of their animal family, but they need your help naming it.

John Ball Zoo’s new Mini Highland Calf, who needs a name. (July 1, 2022)

A new Mini Highland Calf is the newest addition to the zoo, donated by a family farm in Central Michigan called 2 Men & A Hen. The calf will be joining Red’s Hobby Farm, according to JBZ.

They are asking the community to participate in naming the new calf. You can vote online at the JBZ website, where they have 12 names for you to choose from. It costs $1 per vote, but you can vote as many times as you like. You can also choose to donate more than a dollar.

Voting ends July 8. The new calf’s name will be announced on July 12 on JBZ’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

You can vote for your favorite name at the John Ball Zoo website.