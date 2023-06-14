GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two black swans at John Ball Zoo have been named.

They are Pearl and Onyx, the Grand Rapids zoo announced Wednesday.

A photo of black swans at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy John Ball Zoo)

The zoo hosted a contest to name the male and female black swans, which were hatched in April 2022 at a farm in northern Indiana.

“The black swans’ habitat is located by the entryway to the Zoo, so they are the first animals people see when they visit,” said Dan Hemmann, area curator at John Ball Zoo. “People may even be able to catch glimpses of these beautiful birds from outside the Zoo. We hope the community will join us in welcoming Pearl and Onyx to our John Ball Zoo family.”

The pair can be seen in the new outdoor section of the habitat, which includes a large pool and a piece of land. The black swans also have access to a secluded indoor habitat with a pool, according to the zoo.