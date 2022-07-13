GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo and the community have chosen a name for the zoo’s newest little calf.

Two weeks ago, JBZ started a public poll to decide what to name their new Mini Highland Calf. The poll closed Tuesday and the zoo has announced a winner.

“The new Miniature Highland calf will be lovingly referred to as Pumpkin,” read a press release from JBZ.

The zoo announced in a Facebook post that the naming contest raised $621 in just one week. Each vote cost $1 but voters had the option to donate more.

People chose their favorite among 12 name options. Each name received at least one vote. “Pumpkin” won with 199 votes, beating out the second-place name, “Percy” by 47 votes.

The baby cow was born on June 21 and arrived at the zoo on Tuesday. He will be quarantined and watched by veterinarian staff until mid-August. Then he will join the goats and sheep in Red’s Hobby Farm.

John Ball Zoo’s newest calf, Pumpkin. (Courtesy John Ball Zoo)

John Ball Zoo’s newest calf, Pumpkin. (Courtesy John Ball Zoo)

John Ball Zoo’s newest calf, Pumpkin. (Courtesy John Ball Zoo)

John Ball Zoo’s newest calf, Pumpkin. (Courtesy John Ball Zoo)

Right now, the zoo says, Pumpkin is young enough that he is still being bottle-fed. But after he is weaned, he will eat hay, grain and grasses.