John Ball Zoo announces 2022 opening date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The weather is getting warmer and that means it’s time to enjoy a Grand Rapids favorite: John Ball Zoo opens for the season later this month.

The zoo will open March 25. Spring hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

It will have a new wallaby exhibit, plus two koalas who will arrive for a visit in May. The koalas are from the San Diego Zoo Global Education and Conservation Project and will stay just for the summer.

You can also check out the Washed Ashore exhibit that turns trashed plastics into art to encourage viewers to work to protect the environment.

Tickets are on sale now at the zoo’s website, by emailing info@jbzoo.org or by calling 616.336.4300.