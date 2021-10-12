Jogger sexually assaulted in SE Grand Rapids; suspect arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a female jogger in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Rowland Avenue SE near the intersection of East Paris Avenue SE and Burton Street SE.

The victim, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was jogging in the area when she was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a strange. After the suspect ran away, the victim was able to call for help, according to GRPD.

Investigators were able to determine the suspect lived in the area. Sedekie Jabateh, 25, was arrested and lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility, police said.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and lying to a peace officer. If convicted, Jabateh faces life in prison.

The police department is asking anyone with information about this case to call investigators at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.