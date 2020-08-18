Job fair to help previously incarcerated people

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People who have been convicted and released from jail have the chance to sign up for a virtual job fair this week.

West Michigan Works! is hosting the event and the goal is to help both employers and these individuals connect with each other face to face.

Studies show that less than 2 percent of West Michigan employers hired people who have been previously incarcerated in 2018.

Registration runs until Aug. 21 and the event takes place on Aug. 26.

Interested job seekers can register for a 15-minute call with one or more of the 19 participating employers. There are 50 positions available and jobs range in fields from manufacturing, to transportation to health care.

Richelle Smith, the assistant manager for business solutions in Kent County at West Michigan Works!, says it’s important that everyone deserves a second chance.

“We know that getting that sustainable income and employment definitely is a big factor in helping people not re-offending and really kind of getting back into society. We know that it’s a win, win for both the employers and the individuals,” said Smith.

More information about the Second Chance Job Fair can be found online.