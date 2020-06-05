Jimmy Berger’s Chicken Shack in GR to close Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jimmy Berger’s Chicken Shack, which has been operating out of the former Grove restaurant, announced it will close Sunday.

In a Facebook post Friday, the southern-style chicken restaurant said its last day of operation will be Saturday. The restaurant, located at 919 Cherry Street SE, has been open for carryout since May 1 in pop-up form.

“I understand that some of you may be scratching your heads regarding the swift opening and closing of Jimmy Berger’s, but it’s all part of the quick-moving, food-service industry as well as the thought leadership and innovation that we at Essence Restaurants are known for. We know that taking risks puts us in a vulnerable position, but the outpouring of support we received during this pandemic reminded me that this market is for us, and we owe guests and followers transparency and honesty. We know you want to see us succeed. We’ve had to make some hard adjustments, but we’re always reaching for new, unique ways to serve you.” Jimmy Berger’s Chicken Shack’s Facebook post

Essence Restaurants, which runs Jimmy Berger’s Chicken Shack said it will announce their new concept coming to 919 Cherry Street later this summer.

Grove closed temporarily on March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Michigan. While its owners initially intended to reopen Grove post-pandemic, they decided instead to fast-track Jimmy Berger’s Chicken Shack, a concept they had planned to roll out in the future.

Essence Restaurant Group’s other Grand Rapids restaurants are Bistro Bella Vita and The Green Well.