GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibit will open to the public at Grand Rapids Arts Museum on Oct. 1. It will take you back and introduce you to the man who brought his puppeteer creations to television screens worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Jim Henson: Imagination Unlimited’ to Grand Rapids for the first time. It has been in the Midwest before and as accessible as it is now,” said Christopher Bruce, deputy director for art, learning and engagement.

The exhibition covers Henson’s entire career in television and movies. There will be over 170 different objects on display, including the puppets and tools Henson used to bring the puppets to life.

“This expansive retrospective exhibition will be fun and fascinating across all generations,” GRAM Director Dana Friis-Hansen said.

There’s even an interactive component to bring out your creativity.

“There is everything from puppet-making workshops to family day experiences where families can come tour the galleries, make their own character to take home with them and experience the work of Jim Henson on a much deeper level,” Bruce said.

Family days will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, 22 and 29 as well as Nov. 5, 12, and 9. Tickets are free for members.

“Imagination Unlimited” is a special ticketed exhibition and is not included with regular museum admission. Ticket information can be found online.

“We encourage everyone to reserve their tickets as soon as possible. We expect this exhibition to be extremely popular, Bruce said.

“For those guests that want to take advantage of our free days, which are Tuesdays all day and Thursdays after 5 p.m., that general admission ticket is free of charge and they will have to purchase the special ticketed exhibition.”

Tickets can be purchased online.