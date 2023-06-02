GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibit from Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery will open Saturday at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The exhibit is “Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist History.” It will show offensive objects that mocked African Americans in the past.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is the first to host the exhibit. Due to the mature themes and language, organizers do not recommend it for children younger than 12. Any child must go with an adult.

The founder of the exhibit says the objects are teaching tools that can help open meaningful discussions.

“This is not just an exhibit of offensive objects that showcases things that just disgust us. We show, again, the context of the objects. We show how African Americans demonstrate resiliency and grit, and pushback. That’s the biggest takeaway from this,” said David Pilgrim, founder and director of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery at Ferris State University.

The exhibit does not cost extra, but visitors must reserve a pass online or at the front desk.