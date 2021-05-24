Jill Biden visiting GRCC vaccine clinic on Thursday

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

First lady Jill Biden arrives for an event about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First lady Jill Biden will be making a trip to Grand Rapids on Thursday, her staff announced.

Biden will be visiting a vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College to highlight relationships between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges.

The first lady will also be traveling to Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday to highlight those partnerships at Metropolitan Community College.

Additional details surrounding Biden’s trip have not yet been released.

News 8 will provide more information as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

More COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links