Jill Biden visiting GRCC vaccine clinic on Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First lady Jill Biden will be making a trip to Grand Rapids on Thursday, her staff announced.

Biden will be visiting a vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College to highlight relationships between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges.

The first lady will also be traveling to Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday to highlight those partnerships at Metropolitan Community College.

Additional details surrounding Biden’s trip have not yet been released.

