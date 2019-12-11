Closings & Delays
Jeff Foxworthy to perform during LaughFest 2020

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
An undated courtesy photo of Jeff Foxworthy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s LaughFest announced Wednesday that Jeff Foxworthy will headline the 10th annual Signature Event.

Tickets for “A Night with Jeff Foxworthy” can be purchased online. Tickets are available starting at $75. This year’s Signature Event will be held March 14 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

LaughFest Package are available on LaughFest’s website or calling 616.735.4242.

The festival runs March 5 to March 15. Proceeds from the festival go towards Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

