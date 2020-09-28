Java whiz kid organizes coffee donation to GRPS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen coffee expert will celebrate National Coffee Day this year by donating bags of coffee to Grand Rapids teachers.

For every bag of Joven Coffee bought online or in-store at Schuil Coffee or at Sparrows Coffee between Tuesday (National Coffee Day) and Sunday, a bag will be donated to teachers within Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Joven was founded by 14-year-old Frankie Volkema, who when she was 13 became the world’s youngest professional coffee grader. Essentially, she’s an expert in coffee quality standards.

Her coffee line, Joven, is sourced from farmers under the age of 35 with the goal of encouraging sustainability in the industry. The farmers are based in Cauca, Colombia, and the African nation of Burundi.

“Joven’s mission is to celebrate and highlight great coffee from young producers,” Frankie said in a statement provided by GRPS. “So, for National Coffee Day, we wanted to celebrate those who dedicate their lives to giving young people bright futures. To be able to give back to teachers, who need a great cup of coffee now more than ever, is something I’m really excited and proud to do.”