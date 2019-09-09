Plea hearing today in GR murder, dismemberment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On the day he was scheduled to stand trial for the murder of Ashley Young, Jared Chance will have an opportunity this morning to take a plea agreement.

Chance, 30, is accused of killing Young, 31, of Oshtemo Township, at the Grand Rapids house where he was renting an apartment. Her torso was found in the basement of that house on Dec. 2, 2018. Her head, hands and feet haven’t been recovered.

An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Young.

If Chance takes the deal, he’ll be required to make a full confession and reveal what happened to the missing remains.

By pleading to tampering with evidence, concealing a death, mutilation of a dead body and second-degree murder, Chance would avoid the mandatory life sentence that he would get if a jury were to convict him of first-degree murder. The deal comes with a minimum sentence of 31 years and Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock would set the maximum.

Chance was last in court in mid-August for a hearing about what evidence should be admitted at his trial, scheduled to begin today. Despite arguments from his attorneys that showing photos of Young’s partial remains would unfairly bias jurors against Chance, Trusock decided he would allow the images.

Prosecutors say that after Chance killed Young — they think she may have been shot in the head, though without the missing remains they can’t say for sure — he dragged her body to a bathtub and dismembered her.

“Until you actually see what dismemberment is, you cannot comprehend what this individual did to Ms. Young,” Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Boivin said at the Aug. 16 hearing. “The defendant … took a lot of time to do what he did to Ms. Young’s body.”

Chance’s parents James and Barbara Chance also face felony charges in the case — they’re accused of perjury and being accessories after the fact. It’s unclear if their cases could be affected by their son’s deal.