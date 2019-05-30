Grand Rapids

Jack Doles earns GR Sports Hall of Fame's top honor

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:27 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:27 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 24 Hour News 8's own Jack Doles will soon join an elite group of West Michigan sports greats, earning the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame's top honor.

Doles is being inducted into the hall of fame as the 2019 Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award winner.  He's the 20th person to receive the honor, joining the ranks of philanthropist Peter Secchia, late officiating legend Carl Paganelli, former NFL player Bob Lurtsema, former GVSU president Arend "Don" Lubbers, and West Michigan Whitecaps co-founder and CEO Lew Chamberlin.

24 Hour News 8's sports director is among six people picked to join the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame this year. The 2019 class also includes GVSU coaching pioneer Joan Boand, Calvin College basketball star Steve Honderd, Central Michigan University softball coach Margo Jonker, East Kentwood and Holland Christian basketball coach Mike Phelps and East Kentwood's wrestling world champion, Joe Warren.

Each hall of fame inductee will get a plaque, which will be installed at Van Andel Arena.

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame says it will release details about the induction ceremony in the coming weeks.

