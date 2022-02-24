‘It’s what I can do’: GR bar removes Russian vodka from shelves

Grand Rapids

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The interior of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids (February 24, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of a Grand Rapids bar is taking a stand after Russia invaded Ukraine Thursday.

Bob’s Bar posted a photo on its Facebook page and said it is no longer selling Russian vodka.

Bob Quay, the bar’s owner, told News 8 this is his way of sanctioning Russia for its actions. He added he hopes his move will spark conversation.

“I mean, it’s just a statement. It’s not gonna cause (Russian President) Vladimir (Putin) to move out of Ukraine,” Quay said. “But yeah, it’s a small statement on behalf of this local bar here. It’s what I can do.”

Quay said other bar owners, including the owner of Garage Bar, have done the same thing. He added this is the first time he’s taken products off the shelves and they likely will not come back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links