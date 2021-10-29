It’s that time again: Grand Rapids’ odd-even parking starts Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s time to “think ahead before bed”: Grand Rapids’ odd-even parking rules go into effect Monday.

Signs will show you where odd-even parking applies. If you’re on one of those streets, you need to think ahead.

When you get home on the evening of Oct. 31, remember that enforcement will start at 1 a.m. overnight on Nov. 1, an odd date. That means you should park on the side of the street with odd addresses. The next night, enforcement will begin at 1 a.m. Nov 2, an even date, so you should park on the even side.

The rules are not enforced between the hours of 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. More information can be found online.

The goal of the restrictions, which run until April, is to make sure street sweepers and snowplows can get down narrow streets and keep them passable, especially for emergency vehicles.